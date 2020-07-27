Muzaffarnagar, Jul 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The boy was cutting a tree when the incident took place in Bhadod village under Sijheda police station limits on Sunday, they said.

In another incident, a 60-year-old farmer was found dead in his agricultural field in Habibpur village here on Sunday evening, police said.

The farmer was identified as Puran Singh and the body sent for post-mortem, they said.

