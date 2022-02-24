Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) A four-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police said.

Efforts are on to rescue him, they said.

The boy, Ravindra, was playing in an agriculture farm near his house when he accidentally fell into the borewell, Station House Officer of Khatushyamji police station Riya Chaudhary said.

The boy is stuck at a depth of 50 feet, he added.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have reached the place and launched a rescue operation, he said.

