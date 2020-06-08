India News | Brahman Mahasangh Members Destroy Chinese Products in Pune

Pune, Jun 8 (PTI)Amid the Sino-India border standoff, members of an organisation on Monday destroyed Chinese products, including smartphones, and called for a ban on import of items from the neighbouring country.

Members of the Akhi Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh gathered at the Sawarkar Smarak on Karve Road and destroyed smartphones and other items presumably manufactured by Chinese companies by banging them on the road.

They also threw Chinese flag on the ground during the protest.

Anand Dave, a key member of the Pune-based outfit, said China "systematically" spread the COVID-19 infection across the world and this has been universally accepted.

"Besides this, China unnecessary picks up quarrels with other nations and with India," he said, apparently referring to the ongoing border stand-off between the two Asian giants in Eastern Ladakh.

A message should be sent to China that it is Beijing which is dependent on India in terms of trade, Dave said.

"We appeal that by the end of 2020, India should ban all Chinese products and start manufacturing them on its own. India is capable of manufacturing its products which can be exported to China," he added.

The protest came at a time when China is under intense global scrutiny over the origin and spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 2.55 lakh people in India so far.

India and China are also engaged in a border standoff in Ladakh since early last month and on June 6, a meeting was held between their Army commanders to resolve the decades-old row in accordance with bilateral agreements.

