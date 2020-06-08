Dharavi, Asia's Largest Slum And COVID-19 Hotspot, Reports No Death in Past Week, Single-Day Coronavirus Tally Also Comes Down

Doctors and Municipal Staff Attend to Residents at a COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing Drive Inside the Dharavi Slums (Photo CRedits: AFP)

Mumbai, June 8: Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum in Mumbai and one of the hotspots in Maharashtra, has not reported a single death due to coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past week. Moreover, the number of coronavirus cases, being reported daily, has also come down significantly in Dharavi. As of June 7, Dharavi has reported 1,912 COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 71, while over 900 patients have recovered so far. Maharashtra Surpasses China as COVID-19 Tally Crosses 85,000 With 3,007 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, Death Count 3,060.

Between June 1 and June 7, Dharavi did not report a single death due to coronavirus. The slum area, which had reported a record 91 cases on April 29 and 34 on June 1, recorded just 13 positive cases on June 7. "Screening at fever camps and isolation were keys to reduction in the number of cases. The low mortality is due to timely treatment," Kiran Dighavkar, BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North Ward, was quoted as saying. Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

Dharavi reported its first coronavirus case on April 1. "While 38,000 people were quarantined at home, 8,500 have been in institutional quarantine facilities. This helped us contain the spread here," Dighavkar added. He hailed the civic body's move to supply essential items at doorsteps in containment areas, adding that the decision helped authorities contain the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatalities shot past the 3,000-mark with 91 new deaths even as 3,007 new cases - the second-highest single-day spike - were reported across the state on Sunday. With the new fatalities, the state death toll has touched 3,060 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 85,975.