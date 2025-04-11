Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The brass plates carrying the history of the Ram Janmbhoomi movement have been installed in Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

On April 6, on the occasion of Ram Navami. the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla.

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight precisely directed on the forehead idol of Ram Lalla and formed a celestial tilak.

Moreover, more than 2.5 lakh earthen lamps were lit along the banks of the Saryu River at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra said that the construction of the Ram Temple complex is likely to be completed by April.

"All of the statues in the temples that are outside or inside the rampart will be here by 30 April, and almost all of them will be installed between 25 March and 15 April," the Committee Chairman said.

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Grand Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' was carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. (ANI)

