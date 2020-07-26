Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday that the nation will always be grateful to the soldiers, as he paid tributes on the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

He said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearlessness and determination of the brave soldiers.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Pre-Bookings in India To Start From July 28; Prices, Offers & Specifications.

"The nation will always be grateful to the brave martyrs. The brave soldiers of our country are our pride," Soren tweeted.

Ranchi's BJP MP Sanjay Seth honoured Subedar Ashutosh Kumar Singh who recently returned home following his posting in Galwan Valley amid the standoff with China.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis | BSP Issues Whip Directing Its 6 MLAs to Vote Against Congress in Case of 'No Confidence Motion': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

BJPs state unit president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash said the entire country salutes the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the countrys unity and integrity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)