New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The BRICS grouping comprising India, China, Russia and eight other nations have voiced "grave concern" over military strikes against Iran and called for breaking the "cycle of violence".

The influential bloc urged parties concerned to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday morning.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The ceasefire seems to be holding on Wednesday.

"We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the UN," the BRICS said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the face of rising tensions with unpredictable consequences for international peace and security, as well as for the world economy, we underscore the urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace."

The grouping called on all parties to engage through existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to de-escalate the situation and resolve the differences through peaceful means.

It also expressed "serious concern" over any attacks against "peaceful nuclear installations" that are carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The comments are seen to be directed against both the US and Israel as both sides carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

"Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the BRICS said.

"In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges," it said.

It said civilian lives must be protected, and civilian infrastructure must be safeguarded, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

"Guided by the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region," the BRICS added.

"In this regard, we also reaffirm the necessity of establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, in line with relevant international resolutions," it said.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

