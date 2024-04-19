Sheikhpura (Bihar), Apr 19 (PTI) A bride in her wedding finery arrived at a polling booth on Friday and cast her vote in Bihar's Sheikhpura which comes under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.

Sushmita Kumari, a resident of Chakdiwan locality in Sheikhpura, was one of the first voters to reach the booth.

She went there immediately after completion of the wedding rituals in the morning.

"I told my family that I would first cast my vote and then leave for my in-laws' place in Deoghar in Jharkhand. My family and in-laws agreed to that,” Kumari told reporters.

She said she would now get herself enrolled as a voter in Deoghar.

Jamaui is one of the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar where polling was held during the day.

