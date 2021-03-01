Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Abu Azmi, leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi's partner Samajwadi Party, has asked the Maharashtra government to bring a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the ongoing state assembly session.

He warned of taking to streets against the state government if it fails to do it.

"I request the state government to bring resolution against CAA-NRC in ongoing assembly session. I also demand that a law on 5 per cent Muslim reservation should be passed too. Or else, we will take to the streets against the state government if it fails to do it," Azmi said.

Reacting to Abu Azmi demand, Maharashtra Government's Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh said, "We are committed to giving the Muslim community a reservation in the coming days. We will take decisions regarding this matter soon."

The CAA was passed by the parliament in December 2019. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and came to India before 2015.

The NRC for Assam is a record maintained by the Central Government for the people of Assam. It contains names and certain relevant information for the identification of citizens in the state. Currently, the register exists only for Assam. However, on November 20, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah declared during a parliamentary session that the register would be extended to the entire country soon. The register was first prepared after the 1951 Census of India. (ANI)

