Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) The Goa Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Probing Death Threats Issued to Nupur Sharma.

A senior police officer said the accused Joel Vincent D'Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman on June 2 when she was relaxing at the beach.

Also Read | Navjot Sidhu, Jailed in Road Rage Case, Hospitalised With Liver Ailment.

The victim, who is on a Goa visit with her husband, filed a complaint with the police on Monday.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)