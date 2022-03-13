Itanagar, Mar 13 (PTI) The director general of Border Roads Organization (BRO), Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, visited Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh and inspected the road and bridge construction work being carried out, as part of Project Arunank, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Huri sector, an official here said on Sunday.

Under Project Arunank, set up in 2008, construction and maintenance of roads are being undertaken by the BRO in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Chaudhry, during his visit on Saturday, held interactions with the jawans and officers of BRO, Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides some locals, in Damin area of the district.

The local population and 'goan burahs' (village elders) expressed happiness over the road construction work, which, once completed, will connect Huri with the rest of the country, Brig A S Kanwar, the chief engineer of Project Arunank, stated.

The road link will boost the socio-economic condition of the local people and improve their living standards, he noted.

Arunachal Pradesh shares 1,126-km-long border with Tibet-China.

