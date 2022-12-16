Itanagar, Dec 16 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has used steel slag to construct over one kilometre stretch of a road connecting the Sino-India border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, an official said.

The road to the Sino-India border in Kurung Kumey district connects Joram and district headquarters Koloriang via Palin in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Border Roads Organization (BRO)'s Project Arunank used steel slag to construct the one-kilometre stretch of National Highway 713 on Thursday, the official said.

Environmental-friendly steel slag, a waste byproduct of steel manufacturing, replaced conventional stone aggregates for utilizing waste effectively to reduce dependence on traditional stone quarries and ensures high strength and durability for longer life, Project Arunank chief engineer Brig Anirudh S Konwar, who supervised the work taken up on a trial basis, told PTI over the telephone.

This is an initiative of BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry to introduce environment-friendly new technologies with the help of (Central Road Research Institute-Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CRRI-CSIR) and Tata Steel Ltd.

The steel slag material was given by Tata Steel Ltd free of cost and transported from Jamshedpur to Arunachal Pradesh by Indian Railways free of cost.

