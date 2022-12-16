Hyderabad, Dec 16: People bringing their newly purchased two-wheelers and four-wheelers to temples for 'vahan puja' (vehicle puja) is a common sight but this businessman from Telangana took his newly-bought helicopter to a temple for performing the rituals.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja.

Watch Video:

Guided by three priests the family performed various rituals in front of the helicopter, which is said to be priced at $5.7 million. The visuals of 'vahan puja' with the helicopter have gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Mercedes Gets Stuck on Road, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Pushes It With His Leg

Former governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao, a relative of Srinivas Rao, was also present. Later, they took a sortie in the chopper around the popular hill shrine. Uttar Pradesh: Four Women Constables Suspended After Dancing Video on Viral Bhojpuri Song Surfaces Online in Ayodhya

Prathima Group has presence in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, telecom sectors and also owns a medical college and chain of hospitals.

