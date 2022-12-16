Hyderabad, Dec 16: People bringing their newly purchased two-wheelers and four-wheelers to temples for 'vahan puja' (vehicle puja) is a common sight but this businessman from Telangana took his newly-bought helicopter to a temple for performing the rituals.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja.

Watch Video:

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the "Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/igFHMlEKiY — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) December 15, 2022

Guided by three priests the family performed various rituals in front of the helicopter, which is said to be priced at $5.7 million. The visuals of 'vahan puja' with the helicopter have gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Mercedes Gets Stuck on Road, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Pushes It With His Leg

Former governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao, a relative of Srinivas Rao, was also present. Later, they took a sortie in the chopper around the popular hill shrine. Uttar Pradesh: Four Women Constables Suspended After Dancing Video on Viral Bhojpuri Song Surfaces Online in Ayodhya

Prathima Group has presence in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, telecom sectors and also owns a medical college and chain of hospitals.

