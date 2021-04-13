Baripada (Odisha), Apr 13 (PTI) Brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh was seized in Odisha's Baripada town on Tuesday, police said.

The drugs were seized during a raid at the house of Govind Paul (40) in the Takatpur area, they said.

Paul was arrested in connection with the case, said Birendra Senapati, the inspector-in-charge of the local police station.

Police suspect Paul to be part of an inter-state brown sugar smuggling racket, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

