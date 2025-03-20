New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that Union Cabinet's nod to setting up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant in Assam will increase urea production capacity in the Northeast and create additional direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local population.

"Union Cabinet, chaired by Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji, has approved the establishment of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, Assam. The project will increase Urea production capacity in the North-East and meet the growing demands of surrounding regions such as Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand," Nadda, who is also BJP chief, said in a post on X.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

"It will also create additional direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local population. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi ji for this key decision that will boost Urea production and bring us closer to the vision of a self-reliant India in fertilizer production," he added.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has Wednesday approved the proposal for setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) annual capacity of Urea production within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup Assam, with an estimated total project cost of Rs10,601.40 Crore with Debt Equity ratio of 70:30 through a Joint Venture (JV), under the New Investment Policy, 2012 read with its amendments on October 7, 2014.

Also Read | Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining 'Moksha', Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

The tentative overall time schedule for commissioning of Namrup-IV Project is 48 months,a release said.

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)'s equity participation of 18 per cent in relaxation to the limits prescribed in Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines; and constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to oversee the process of setting up of Namrup-IV Fertilizer Plant.

The project will increase the domestic Urea production capacity in the country especially in the North-Eastern region. It will meet the growing demand of Urea fertilizers of North East, Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The establishment of Namrup-IV unit will be more energy efficient. It will also open avenues for additional direct and indirect employment opportunity to the people of the area. It shall help achieve the vision of self-reliance in Urea in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)