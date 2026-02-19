Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): A delegation from the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) members on Thursday approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, alleging that the state government is trying to "grab land belonging to Dalit families" near Badrakali Temple in Warangal district.

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, while being part of the delegation, said that around 155 Dalit families, who have been living there for 70 years with proper civic amenities and legal documents, are facing eviction in the name of a development project, without following the Land Acquisition Act or the due legal process.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Near the Badrakali Temple in Warangal district, approximately 155 Dalit families have been living for the past 70 years. The areas where these houses are built have civic amenities. All houses have legal drinking water connections and electricity connections. All the Dalit families living there have Aadhaar cards with the same address. They also have ration cards. They also have voter ID cards with the same address."

"And in the recent elections, they were asked to vote for the ruling party. Despite this, in the name of a development project, the ruling government is trying to forcibly evict them and grab their land without following the principles of the Land Acquisition Act or any due process under the law, which we strongly condemn," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, BRS working President KT Rama Rao said that their goal is to prevent the ongoing exploitation in Singareni. Keeping the interests of Singareni workers in mind, BRS announced its support for CPI in Kothagudem.

BRS Working President KTR alleged that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are acting in collusion to exploit Singareni, functioning in a manner that directly harms the organisation.

Speaking to the media, he stated that since the CPI and Congress are already in an alliance, sharing the Kothagudem Mayor's post comes as no surprise. However, he questioned why the CPI-affiliated AITUC agreed to this alliance, noting that he could not comment on the specific pressures that may have influenced the decision.

KTR made it clear that regardless of whether other parties join hands, the BRS will continue to fight for Singareni's interests and the rights of its workers, as it has in the past. (ANI)

