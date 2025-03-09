Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BRS and BJP are finding fault with the data of caste survey conducted in the state, as they don't want the backward classes to get an increased share in power.

Addressing a meeting of the All India Padmashali Mahasabha here, he claimed that if the Congress government passes a resolution in the Assembly to increase the reservations of BCs to 42 per cent, it will mount pressure on PM Narendra Modi.

Before the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress had promised to increase reservations to BCs in local bodies from 23 per cent to 42 per cent.

The BRS and BJP leaders beat a hasty retreat when he asked them to show proof of inaccuracies in the caste survey, he said.

If the data of the caste survey is considered inaccurate, it will deny the BCs an opportunity to increase their quotas, Reddy claimed.

Alleging that it was a conspiracy to show the caste survey data to be wrong, he appealed to the gathering to defeat such designs and to support him.

