Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Opposition BRS MLA in Telangana G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy District on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death on the spot, police said.

The car's driver suffered fractures in both the legs in the incident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said, adding that the front portion of the vehicle got damaged in the incident.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said they suspected that the driver was "sleepy" and was allegedly driving the vehicle at a high speed.

The MLA was sitting in the front seat of the car and was wearing the seat belt, he said.

"It is a road accident. We will investigate all aspects," Sangareddy District Superintendent of Police CH Rupesh told PTI. As of now, it appears to be the fault of the driver, he said.

Asked about reports that the MLA's car might have initially hit a lorry and then the crash barrier, the SP said a detailed investigation is underway.

The 36-year-old first-time legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital by the police where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

The Governor expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, praying for strength and fortitude during this difficult time, a condolence message from the Raj Bhavan said.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna. It is tragic that Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said.

Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill-health in February last year. She won the recent Assembly election in Telangana on a BRS ticket.

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over her sudden demise and said Lasya Nanditha won people's appreciation as an MLA. The BRS would stand by her family members in these difficult times, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao paid tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased legislator at her residence here. He also consoled her family members.

BJP leader Kishan Reddy said it was painful that Lasya Nanditha and her father died within a year.

Lasya Nanditha, who had served as a Corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier, had a bright future ahead, he said.

On February 13 this year, Lasya Nanditha was involved in an accident while returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting organised by BRS at Nalgonda. While she escaped with minor injuries, a Home Guard died.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem was conducted at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad and a doctor said the deceased suffered injuries including on the head.

The last rites of the MLA will be performed with full state honours in Hyderabad.

A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered, police said.

