Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana Jagruti President K Kavitha has demanded the arrest of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, over the latter's alleged derogatory remarks against women, while also alleging that she has been "targeted in a very unparliamentary manner."

Condemning the Congress MLC's remarks, Kavitha submitted a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police and Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukender Reddy earlier today, demanding the Congress leader's arrest and suspension from the Legislative Council.

"One of our Congress MLC has made a derogatory remark on the women of Telangana. We condemn it. He personally targeted me in a very unparliamentary manner and I condemn it. I have given a letter of protest to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. I have requested him to take action on him. I have also given a letter to the DGP of Telangana. We demand that the CM of Telangana arrest the MLC and suspend him from the Legislative Council," the BRS leader told ANI.

The Telangana Jagruti President handed over the letter to AIG (Law & Order) Ramana Kumar at the DGP office on Sunday.

Earlier yesterday, the office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmar Mallanna, was vandalised, reportedly by Telangana Jagruthi workers.

Visuals of the Q News office, which is also Mallanna's office, showed damaged furniture and shattered mirrors after the attack. Footage from some of the visuals showed what seemed to be blood splatter.

Following the incident, supporters of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen staged a protest against the alleged attackers, raising slogans and demanding their arrest.

Meanwhile, and BRS working president and Kavitha's brother KT Rama Rao highlighted how the "vision of KCR garu" is being realised with the start of Sitharama Lift Irrigation Project and Yadadri Thermal Plant.

Posting about the water and energy projects, he said that the irrigation project will help the farmers of Khammam district irrigate their fields.

KTR posted on X yesterday, "Today, Telangana achieved two wonderful results of such vision of KCR garu. The Sitharama Lift Irrigation Project is yet another living testament to KCR garu's efforts. With the motors of the Sitharama Lift Irrigation Project finally being turned on, every single acre of Khammam district farms will be irrigated Another miracle is the Yadadri Thermal Plant. Unit One of Damarcherla Ultra Mega Thermal Power Plant successfully completed 72 hours of COD Proud of my leader KCR garu!" (ANI)

