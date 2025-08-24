Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has earned nationwide praise for his statesmanship in welcoming OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and endorsing Hyderabad as the AI giant's ideal base in India, an official release stated.

KTR's non-partisan, state-first approach has drawn widespread appreciation on social media, with netizens applauding his gesture for prioritising Telangana's interests over political differences.

Responding to Sam Altman's post on X announcing the opening of OpenAI's first office in India, KTR pitched Hyderabad as an ideal destination for the company's office.

KTR highlighted Hyderabad's unique strengths as an innovation hub - with facilities such as THub, WEHub, TWorks, Telangana State Innovation Cell, and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad - while also noting the city's deep tech talent pool and its attractiveness to global tech leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Qualcomm. He also recalled how successive governments in Telangana worked towards making the state the 'AI capital of India', declaring 2020 as the 'Year of AI' and driving several AI-led initiatives.

An 'X' user, Yogesh Sharma, wrote, "Keeping all differences aside, an opposition leader endorsing his state."

Awantika Lohar said, "That's what we want from UP ministers. Yogi Adityanath: Take notes."

Indian trend X posted, "Perfectly said. Hyderabad is indeed the right place for OpenAI to set roots in India. Exciting times ahead for the AI ecosystem."

"This man lost the election and isn't in power, but in opposition, but look at his message. Now compare this with your own state's politicians, whether in power or out of power. Compare this with so-called national leaders across party lines," BhartiyNiveshak said.

Nirangkush Das wrote, "Opposition leader pitching for investment for his state. I think this has never happened before."

"Wow! Pitching for the city even when in opposition. Hats off," Vikram Mohan mentioned.

Thank you for showing us what true leadership is, sir. No matter who runs the state, everyone should look after the interests of the state & people of Telangana! Telangana should stand as an example of stable governance," T Srikanth posted.

KTR's approach exemplified true statesmanship, putting the interests of the state and the country above party politics. Many netizens have hailed his balanced and forward-looking vision.

KTR's endorsement has not only elevated Hyderabad's image globally but has also sparked a wave of optimism among citizens about India's growing role in the AI revolution. (ANI)

