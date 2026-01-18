By Pramod Chaturvedi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday over his controversial remark that "burying BRS would be the true tribute to NTR," with party spokesperson Krishank accusing the Chief Minister of making reckless statements to divert public attention from internal conflicts, corruption allegations, and the growing administrative failures of the Congress government in the state.

"Chief Minister Revanth is frustrated that infighting among Congress cabinet ministers has exposed corruption, scandals, and commissions within their own cabinet. This has even led to clashes between two prominent news channels and the arrest of journalists," Krishank alleged.

He further said that instead of addressing the government's six guarantees, the Chief Minister had resorted to abusing opposition leaders.

"BRS has defeated every move of the Congress party and the Telugu Desam Party to oppose the Telangana state," he asserted.

Earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made strong and controversial remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), calling for the party's complete political defeat and linking it directly to paying tribute to former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

Addressing the public, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana has admirers of NTR as well as colleagues and followers of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and appealed to all of them to unite against BRS.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BRS and its leader K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had harboured deep hatred toward the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and worked to eliminate it from Telangana politics.

"The BRS leadership must be uprooted, its leaders removed from power, and the party itself must collapse. Burying BRS would be the true tribute to NTR. Only then can we truly say we have paid genuine homage to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao," Revanth Reddy declared, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition.

These political exchanges took place during the Chief Minister's visit to Khammam district, where he laid the foundation stone for various development works worth approximately RS 362 crore in Edulapadu Municipality. The projects included the link canal from Munneru to Paleru and a JNTU College in Edulapadu. He also inaugurated a 100-bed hospital in Kusumanchi, a new market yard in Maddulapalli, and the newly constructed Edulapadu Nursing College.

Later, Revanth Reddy participated in an interaction program with students of the Government Nursing College, where he addressed nursing students and spoke about future employment opportunities. He informed that the state government would take necessary steps to enable nursing students to learn Japanese and German languages to help them access jobs in foreign countries.

"There is a greater demand for nursing professionals than engineers in countries like Japan and Germany. Language is the only barrier. To overcome this, we have entered into agreements to teach Japanese and German to students here. Soon, teachers will be sent to nursing colleges to train students in these languages," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the government is giving top priority to the education and health sectors, with the objective of providing quality education and healthcare to the poor. Highlighting the importance of the medical profession, Revanth Reddy said doctors and nurses hold a crucial place in society and should never neglect service to the needy, even while facing personal challenges.

Calling service to the poor a responsibility, he urged nursing students to excel in their profession and contribute to enhancing the country's reputation globally. He assured that the government would take all necessary measures to ensure quality education.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, participated in a public meeting held in Maddulapalli. Addressing the gathering, he explained various welfare programs being implemented by the government. He announced that ration cards would be issued to any eligible person in the state who applies for one. He also revealed plans to develop the Bhadrachalam Ram Temple on lines befitting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

