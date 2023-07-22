Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Telangana state in-charge Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led government in the state trying to implement All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) agenda after the government announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities.

Reacting to Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao's statement, Tarun Chugh said, "KCR's Telangana Government is working under the influence of Majlis. The attempt to implement the agenda of AIMIM in Telangana is being done here. He(KCR) has not fulfilled any promises he has made to the poor till today. The promises to farmers, Dalit Bandu and double-bedroom houses are all not fulfilled. It is unfortunate that they are now trying to implement the AIMIM agenda intentionally. They should work for the poor people."

The BRS government in Telangana is considering extending a Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minority communities, State Minister Harish Rao said.

Addressing a gathering of representatives of minorities in Hyderabad on Thursday, Telangana Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao stated that the state government will soon come up with a scheme of providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities.

The BRS Minister said, "Recently, around one week back, Mahmood Ali (Telangana Home Minister) had met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and requested for a scheme of providing Rs 1 lakh as there are many poor people among minorities and banks are not giving consent. Immediately the CM ordered to come up with a scheme of providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities without any bank consent. The CM has already passed the order and the GO (Government Order) will be issued soon. Within 10 days, without any bank loans, all of you(minorities) will get Rs 1 lakh financial assistance."

The minister also hit out at Congress and said, "Congress party has always used minorities for their vote bank politics but has never worked for the benefit of the people. Congress party says something and does something different."

However, the BJP has alleged that it is a tactic by the BRS to appease minorities ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

BJP leader Ramchander Rao said, "BJP condemns such type of appeasement policies by the BRS government. It is nothing but vote bank politics. It is ok to give Rs.1 lakh to any persons with a professional backward classes those who are in different vocations like carpentry, ironwork and others. But giving it to the Muslim community on the request of Mahmood Ali shows that this government wants to spend the public money for its appeasement policy and vote bank politics."

"BJP is not against the development of any community as such but, such type of appeasement? This is the highest form of amusement. Giving public money to a particular community, only as a vote bank politics is condemned. BJP will oppose such move by the BRS government in Telangana," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

