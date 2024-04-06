Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) The BRS will lose badly in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and its MLAs are ready to join the Congress due to people losing confidence in the leadership of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed on Saturday.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters here along with Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar, took strong exception to the former Chief Minister KCR's attack against the Congress government over crops withering away due to alleged shortage of water and electricity.

The agencies that looked into the damage to Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project during the BRS regime pointed out to faults in design, construction and others, Reddy said.

KCR behaved like the 'chief designer', 'chief planner' and 'chief engineer' without taking the views of others when he was in power, he alleged.

"You (BRS) fell from 104 MLAs (earlier) to 39 (now) after people taught you a lesson due to your arrogance and unbefitting behaviour as chief minister. Out of that 39, about 20-25 are ready to join Congress," he said.

Reddy also said Telangana people and farmers would defeat the BRS badly in the parliament elections.

Slamming Rao for his allegations against the Congress government over agriculture crops 'withering away', Reddy said it was Rao who is responsible for the drought-like conditions.

The minister, who hit out at KCR for alleged corruption during BRS regime, said the Congress government is making efforts to ensure 24x7 power supply to domestic consumers, agriculture and industries and also drinking water supply.

The government is also making efforts to save crops using the available water in the projects, he said.

Launching a sharp attack against the ruling Congress over alleged farmers' distress and non-implementation of its election promises, Rao on Friday demanded that the government take immediate steps to provide relief to the ryots and vowed to fight on behalf of the people.

Speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Sircilla after a visit to the fields where the crops were withered away, he alleged that the situation was due to the "incompetence" and mismanagement of the Congress government.

