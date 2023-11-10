Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as president of its Karnataka unit.

"BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," said a statement issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Sing.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Beaten To Death, Chilli Powder Poured on Private Parts By Kin of Minor Girl He Was in Love With, Eight Accused Arrested.

The appointment of Vijayendra Yediyurappa as the state BJP chief comes when the 2024 general elections are on the anvil.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 18 Children Missing From Illegal Orphanage in Srinagar.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa belongs to the Lingayat community considered to be the mainstay of the BJP in the state.

The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the state in May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)