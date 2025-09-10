Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Satish S Khandare, IPS, ADG BSF Western Command, on Wednesday, along with Atul Fulzele, IPS, IG BSF Punjab conducted an extensive aerial recce of the flood-affected border districts of Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Ferozepur.

According to a release, the mission focused on assessing the flood situation along the Punjab border and evaluate the extent of damage to border infrastructure.

During his visit, the ADG met with BSF officers in Gurdsapur and Ferozepur to discuss security measures being undertaken to safeguard the waterlogged border amidst challenging circumstances.

He also praised the efforts of the BSF units for providing free medical healthcare to the affected villagers and their livestock, and for carrying out immediate rescue operations to evacuate flood-affected people to safer locations.

Later, the ADG arrived at BSF Punjab Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar, where he took a comprehensive security review meeting, focusing on the current security scenario on the Punjab border and the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected border villages.

Besides, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of U.T. Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday, on his way back from Pathankot to Chandigarh, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Punjab, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Governor.

The flood situation in Punjab has worsened, with the death toll rising to at least 51, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab. On Sunday, the death toll was at 46.

The heavy monsoon rains over the past week have caused rivers to swell and inundated several districts across the state, leaving thousands affected and prompting large-scale relief operations. Livestock in the state has also suffered severely in this calamity.

On the other hand, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called the ongoing floods in the state a man-made disaster and called on the Centre to provide an immediate relief package, urging authorities to focus on action. (ANI)

