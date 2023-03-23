Shillong, Mar 23 (PTI) BSF Additional Director General (ADG) Sonali Mishra on Thursday reviewed the preparedness and border management of the force in Meghalaya frontier, officials said here.

The ADG reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of management at the border, they said.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG Pradip Kumar and other senior officers welcomed her and also briefed the ADG about the general security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh International border in Meghalaya, a BSF spokesperson told PTI.

He said the ADG was also briefed on deployment pattern of the BSF battalions and domination plan apart from sharing with her the challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and measures taken to counter them.

Winding up her visit, Mishra took stock of the administrative aspects, human resource and also inspected the grievance redressal mechanism.

She also addressed the officers and jawans during a Sainik Sammelan during which she emphasized on adopting technical solutions for safeguarding the border efficiently.

During her two day visit, the senior IPS officer also called on Governor Paghu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the current security scenario on Meghalaya border.

Besides visiting the frontier campus and offices where she held interaction with troops, Mishra also visited the BSF Composite hospital reviewing its preparedness and its services, the BSF spokesperson said.

