North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Tuesday apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals while illegally crossing the border in the area of Border Out Post Dulduli, 118 Battalion, on the International Boundary, informed an official statement issued by BSF.

According to the statement, all those Bangladeshi nationals were trying to enter India illegally in search of employment and a better life.

During the initial interrogation, all have admitted to having illegally crossed the international boundary through touts.

However, Rubel Khan, one of the four Bangladeshi nationals, told that he lives in Tamil Nadu with his parents who came to India illegally by crossing the international boundary 25 years ago.

He further told that there are thousands of Bangladeshi labourers living in and around Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram who illegally crossed the international boundary to India with the help of touts.

Due to the industrial sector in this area of Tamilnadu, they get employment here easily and get married to local girls after some time here.

"These people also easily get all the necessary fake documents for citizenship. In this work, the touts living near the international boundary are playing a very active role and earning lakhs from them," the statement added.

Rubel Khan further told that he had illegally crossed the international boundary to Bangladesh with the help of Indian tout Resul and Shamsu, resident of Hasanabad, North 24 Parganas on November 29.

"Today he was crossing the international boundary illegally for the purpose of going to Tamil Nadu, India with these three people but as soon as they reached near the international boundary BSF apprehended them all," the statement said.

All the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals along with the seized items have been handed over to the concerned Police Station for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer, South Bengal Frontier stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to check illegal infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which is causing a lot of difficulties to the persons involved in such crimes.

He expressed happiness over the achievements of the 118 Battalion troops, due to which four Bangladeshi nationals could be apprehended. (ANI)

