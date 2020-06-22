Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) A 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy was apprehended by a BSF patrol from an empty goods train along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

They said that this seems to be a case human trafficking.

The incident was reported on Sunday evening when Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 179th battalion were carrying out routine checks of the train that had returned from Bangladesh to the zero point near the integrated check post at Petrapole in the North 24 Parganas district, a senior BSF officer said.

The boy is a resident of Bangladesh's Begarhat district and as per interrogation done by the force, he was brought by a tout to Benapole across the border and an unknown lady made him sit in an empty rail wagon.

The boy said "traffickers" had told him that he will get a job in Kolkata, BSF officials said.

"The boy is not in possession of any item or currency and it seems that he has been trafficked for purpose of child labour in India," the senior officer said.

He has been handed over to the railway police at Bongaon and further probe will be taken up in coordination with Bangaldeshi officials, the officials said.

