Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force apprehended a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border fence in Amritsar, the BSF said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement from BSF Punjab, on March 5, forward-deployed BSF troops in the district of Amritsar observed one suspected person in the area ahead of the border fence. The troops on duty immediately challenged and apprehended him near the border fence.

The accused has been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

"The apprehended person, who is a Pakistani national, has been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation and the matter is investigated from all angles," the BSF statement added.

Vigilant BSF troops once again displayed their professional acumen and swift execution in the apprehension of an intruder crossing into Indian territory.

Earlier on Monday, in a demonstration of goodwill and on humanitarian grounds, the Border Security Force repatriated a Pakistani national, who inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, said the BSF.

On March 3, BSF troops apprehended the Pakistani national ahead of the border fence in the Ferozepur district.

Upon questioning, it was revealed by the individual that he was unaware of the International Border (IB) alignment and had unintentionally crossed into Indian territory. No objectionable items were found in his possession during the search, said the BSF in a statement.

During the flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers, concerns were expressed over their failure to restrict the movement of Pakistani nationals, the BSF said.

At about 6:25 pm, the individual was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture, the BSF added. (ANI)

