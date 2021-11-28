2.59 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from an accused in Karimganj by BSF and Assam Police. (Photo/@BSF_India)

Karimganj (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police apprehended one person and recovered 2.59 lakh Yaba tablets from him in a joint operation in Karimganj district of the state on Sunday.

According to BSF, these tablets are worth Rs 12.96 crores in the market. The operation was launched after BSF received information regarding the presence of drugs in the Purba Balia area of Nelaam Bazar village located in the Karimganj district.

"27 Nov 2021 Based on specific BSF int regarding presence of drugs in Purba Balia, Neelam Bazar, Karimganj, @BSF_MizoramCach along with @assampoliceexecuted a Joint Op & recovered 2.59 lakh YABA tablets worth INR 12.96 Cr..." said a tweet from BSF. (ANI)

