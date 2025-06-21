New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): BSF Punjab celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2025 with zeal and devotion across all Headquarters, Units, and Border Outposts, according to a statement from the BSF Punjab frontier.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from troops, students, local dignitaries, and residents of border areas, who united in the spirit of wellness and nationalism.

By embracing this globally recognised initiative of the Government of India, BSF formations in Punjab infused participants with a deep sense of physical, mental, and spiritual harmony.

The mass yoga demonstrations showcased discipline and unity, promoting a healthier lifestyle while strengthening the bond between security forces and the local populace.

BSF Punjab's wholehearted efforts reaffirmed its commitment to national pride and community engagement, transforming Yoga Day into a vibrant celebration of peace and well-being on the nation's frontlines.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles personnel performed Yoga earlier today at Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

In addition, the Border Roads Organisation practices Yoga in Hanle village in Ladakh, at a height of 15,300 feet above sea level.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked. Yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. (ANI)

