Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr the Border Guarding Force (BSF) 51 battalion exchanged sweets with 18 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border.

BSF Deputy Commandant (DC) SS Meenaa 51 battalion was present at the programme.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Indian Army and Pakistan Army celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr on the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to promote goodwill and mutual trust," the Army said.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day. (ANI)

