New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): In a pioneering step towards modernising border management, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday initiated the first-of-its-kind technological move aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing real-time decision-making across all levels of command.

The system named as Decision Support System (DSS) will enable commanders to plan and execute operations based on informed decision making process through role-based access of the system via custom designed dashboards.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary inaugurated the DSS at the force headquarters.

Apart from providing advanced GIS functionalities, DSS integrates a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform with legacy operations, incident database and sensor feeds from the border, forming a Complete Operating Picture (COP) at Headquarters.

The DSS will operationally benefit BSF with facilities of Monitoring, Predictive and Trend Analysis, which will further enhance the capabilities of effective border management.

The system would be capable of performing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based operations on GIS and legacy data for predicting smuggling hotspots, infiltration routes etc, for better resource allocation, operational planning and execution.

The DSS will be integrated in future with CIBMS, other Command Centres of BSF and also with GIS platforms of other security forces and organisations. There are plans for the integration of mobile applications with the DSS for real-time data collection and incident reporting. In its next phase, DSS will be integrated with other data sources like OSINT, BIG DATA and IMD Data.

The DSS will improve the BSF's capabilities, enabling it to safeguard India's borders and protect the national interests effectively, by helping commanders in decision making. Harnessing technological solutions, BSF will be able to meet emerging threats to border security. (ANI)

