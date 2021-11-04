BSF exchange sweets, greetings with BGB on Diwali eve on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday exchanged sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh International border on the occasion of Diwali.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border," tweeted the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF).

Such celebrations reflect comradeship between both the countries and their border guarding forces and strengthen the existing bonding.

The BSF also conveyed best wishes on the occasion of Diwali to all citizens and continued to safeguard the borders by maintaining strict vigil. (ANI)

