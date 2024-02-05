Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The BSF on Monday flagged off a seven-day "Bharat Darshan" tour comprising children from remote border areas of the Jammu region.

The tour was flagged off by Inspector General of the BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, from Jammu. During this tour, 35 children -- 20 boys and 15 girls -- will get an opportunity to visit various prominent monuments in Jodhpur and Jaipur in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesman said.

The children will also get a chance to meet the Governor of Rajasthan during the tour.

