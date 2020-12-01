Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) Sharing its achievements on its Raising Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu frontier on Tuesday said it foiled two major infiltration attempts from Pakistan within a fortnight, shot down a Hexa-copter carrying arms and ammunition and also detected two underground tunnels meant to infiltrate terrorists into the Union Territory this year.

The BSF also recovered 62 kg of heroin worth over Rs 300 crore, shot dead a Pakistani intruder and arrested 11 others as it dominated the volatile and active border during the last 11 months, it said.

“The year 2020 has been very eventful operationally as well as due to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and the border guarding force stood the test of time on both the fronts,” the border guarding force said in a statement here.

The BSF celebrated its Raising Day with the main function held at the Jammu frontier headquarters here, where Inspector General of the force, N S Jamwal, led his officers and other ranks to pay tributes to the personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Apart from dominating the volatile and active border in the Jammu region, the BSF troops diligently handled the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said, adding BSF commanders at all levels from Kathua to Poonch were successful in combating both the fronts successfully.

“Various new threats from Pakistan were faced by the BSF troops. Drone activity by Pakistan elements from across the border presented a big challenge to border domination by BSF in Jammu region this year,” the statement said.

It said due to the utmost alertness and pro-active approach of the BSF, a Pakistani Hexa-copter, which was carrying arms and ammunition was shot down near zero line on the International Border in Kathua district on June 20.

“It was first of its kind operational achievement in India where a drone carrying a payload of arm and ammunition was shot down by BSF troops and averted a major terrorist action by Pakistani elements,” the statement said.

Due to its constant search and active domination, the statement said, BSF troops also detected two tunnels dug by Pakistan beneath the International Border in Samba district on August 28 and November 22, respectively.

“These tunnels were meant to be used by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists. BSF also made a huge recovery of arms and ammunition along with other security agencies in September near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district,” the statement said.

The BSF said robust border domination also saw foiling of two infiltration attempts within a fortnight in Samba, wherein during the intervening night of September 14 and 15 and September 26 and 27, two different groups of four to five Pakistani terrorists who were trying to enter the Indian territory were engaged by alert BSF troops.

Resultantly, these groups had to make a hasty retreat to Pakistan territory, it said.

The statement said the BSF also shot down a Pakistani intruder on November 23 and apprehended 11 persons moving in suspicious circumstances in the border areas during the last 11 months while dominating the border.

It said alert BSF troops also foiled the nefarious intentions of Pakistan drug smugglers when it seized 62 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition on September 20. “This drug haul by BSF was one of the biggest seizure in Jammu border by any agency.”

“The BSF in the Jammu region ensured foolproof safety and security of public living in border areas and extended all possible help to them,” it said.

