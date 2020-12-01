New Delhi, December 1: The meeting between the Centre and Farm unions at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan ended on Tuesday without any conclusion. The next round of the meeting will take place on December 3. After the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar appealed to farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, farmers are firm on their demands. They wanted that the government should roll back the farm laws. Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh Protest Detained After She Reached Singhu Border to Join Farmers' Agitation.

The Agriculture Minister said, "The meeting was good, and we have decided that the talks will be held on December 3. We wanted a small group to be constituted, but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone, we do not have a problem with it." He further added, "We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision depends on farmers' unions and farmers." 'New Farm Laws Have Given New Rights And Opportunities to Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi During Mann Ki Baat, Asks People Not to Believe in Rumours.

Statement by Narendra Singh Tomar:

We appeal to the farmers to suspend the protests and come for the talks. However, this decision depends on farmers' unions and farmers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar https://t.co/gfIKF52ze4 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, farmers said that their protest against the farm laws would continue. Chanda Singh, Member of Farmers' Delegation said, "Our movement against Farm Laws will continue & we'll definitely take back something from the government, be it bullets or a peaceful solution. We'll come back for more discussions with them."

Earlier in the day, farmers' unions rejected the Centre's offer to a committee to break the deadlock over the recently enacted farm laws. The farmers' union refused to budge from their stand and are demanding the complete rollback of the controversial farm laws.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 came into effect in September this year. Implementation of these laws stirred a massive protest by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).