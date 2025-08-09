Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Pakistan International Border celebrated Rakshabandhan on Saturday.

Women jawans tied rakhis to their fellow jawans and officers and celebrated the festival.

This is the first Rakshabandhan festival after Operation Sindoor, in which our Brave BSF Jawans gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and, with their bravery, stopped the escalations by Pakistan, saving our people.

To mark the occasion, students tied Rakhi to BSF Jawans posted at the International Border in Jammu.

A BSF soldier said, "It was nice to be here. People come to BSF from all over India, and many are unable to visit their homes, so these children come here to tie their rakhis. This is a great joy for everyone... In Operation Sindoor, we fought bravely, demonstrating our valiant fight and victory over the enemy to the whole country... It feels great knowing that the whole country is with us."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Rakhi with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings."Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9. The festival is deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

