Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The father of BSF jawan P K Sahu, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab, on Friday said that the family was anxiously waiting for his return.

Bholanath Sahu, the father of the detained jawan, said that the commanding officer of his son's battalion had called him up over phone on Thursday night and said that a "flag meeting was being held" between officers of the BSF and Pak Rangers to secure his safe release.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"My son is serving the country and I am sure all efforts will be made to secure his safe release," Sahu said.

"I am yet to get any more information on my son's whereabouts," Sahu said.

Also Read | UPSC NDA Result 2025: Union Public Service Commission Likely To Release NA 1 Exam Results Soon on upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check and Download PDF.

He said that his son had come home for Holi and had gone back to work about three weeks back.

Sahu, posted with the 182nd battalion of the BSF at the Ferozepur border in Punjab, was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the jawan was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred.

Sahu, who hails from Harisabha area of Rishra in Hooghly, was reportedly accompanying a group of farmers near the border when he walked ahead to rest under a tree and inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan territory, where he was apprehended.

The BSF jawan's wife Rajani, who lives at Rishra with the family comprising their seven-year old son and Sahu's parents, has been inconsolable since coming to know of the incident.

Stating that she had last spoken to her husband on Tuesday night, Rajani said that the family wants him to return as soon as possible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)