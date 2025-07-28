Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 28 (ANI): In an initiative to promote the spirit of fitness and national unity, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a cycle campaign on Sunday from Frontier Headquarters Salbagan, Tripura, to the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala under "Khelo India - Fit India".

The cycle campaign was flagged off by Sh. Sailendra Kumar Sinha DIG (PSO) Frontier Headquarter BSF Tripura.

The event aimed to spread awareness about health, fitness and the importance of an active lifestyle among force personnel and the local populace.

The Khelo India and Fit India programs are both government initiatives in India aimed at promoting sports and fitness. Khelo India was launched on October 14, 2017, and focuses on developing sports at the grassroots level, nurturing young talent, and establishing India as a sporting nation. Fit India, launched on August 29 in 2019, is a broader campaign to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles among all Indians, regardless of age or profession.

Earlier, The Border Security Force (BSF) reinforced its commitment to the welfare and operational efficiency of its women personnel with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Mahila Barrack at Border Out Post (BOP) Ekinpur, under the jurisdiction of 69 Battalion (Bn) in South Tripura district by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG) of Frontier Headquarters (Ftr HQ) Tripura.

According to the BSF, the new barrack, equipped with modern amenities, aims to provide a comfortable and conducive living environment for mahila praharis, further strengthening their capabilities in safeguarding the nation's borders.

Speaking at the event, Ashwani Kumar Sharma stated, "The BSF has always been at the forefront of integrating and empowering women in its ranks."The BSF has been progressively increasing the induction of women into combat roles. (ANI)

