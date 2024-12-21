Latur, Dec 21 (PTI) Altogether, 172 cadets of the Border Security Force (BSF) took part in the passing-out parade on Saturday at its Subsidiary Training Centre near Maharashtra's Latur after completing their 44-week training, officials said.

The parade was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground in Chakur. BSF Inspector General Vineet Kumar was present on the occasion.

Addressing the cadets, Kumar said, “These brave soldiers will be deployed to safeguard the vast borders of India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh. They are fully prepared to face challenging situations along the nation's borders.”

The top BSF official expressed gratitude to the families of cadets, saying they have dedicated their courageous sons to the service of the nation through the Border Security Force.

The cadets – Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab – had started their rigorous training on February 5, the officials said.

They were trained with skills in physical fitness, weaponry, ammunition handling, field craft, map reading, and field engineering. Additionally, they received comprehensive training in internal security duties, border management, law enforcement, and human rights, the officials added.

