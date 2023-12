Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police on Tuesday, recovered 300 grammes of a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a farming field near the Dal village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to an official statement issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier.

According to the statement, on December 5, at about 05:48 am, the BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Dal, in Tarn Taran district. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone.

Also Read | Suspense Over New CMS: Nothing Has Been Decided Yet, Says Amit Shah on Chief Minister's Post in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Further, during a joint search operation with the Punjab Police, BSF troops recovered 1 plastic bottle (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a ring attached to it) of a contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross weight, approximately 300 g) from a farming field near the village, the statement stated.

On December 3, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a drone in Kalsian village of Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

Also Read | Opposition Meeting: INDIA Bloc Meeting Will Be Held on December 17, Says RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

As per the release, on December 3, acting on specific information regarding the presence of a drone in the farming field of Village-Kalsian, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and CI Bhikiwind, Punjab Police, at Village-Kalsian, district Amritsar.

Further, during the subsequent search operation, at about 02:35 pm, troops recovered a drone/quadcopter, a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, as per the release.

Another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)