Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police, in a joint operation, foiled another narcotics smuggling attempt and recovered a drone carrying contraband drugs weighing around 3.242 kg near Amritsar's Rajatal village, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Wednesday.

On November 1, during the afternoon hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Rajatal, District Amritsar, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

Further, during the search operation, at about 04:20 pm, a medium quadcopter (in fully damaged condition) along with three packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin weighing around 3.242 kg wrapped with yellow adhesive tape were recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village Rajatal, the BSF added.

Earlier on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone from the outskirts of Nestha village in Amritsar district.

An assembled quadcopter drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Nestha village during the search operation. (ANI)

