Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police seized suspected heroin and opium during a raid in a border village of Ferozepur district on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to an official statement, acting on specific intelligence inputs provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, the team conducted a raid at a suspected house in Gatti Rajoke village, leading to the recovery of two packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 1.076 kg) and one packet of suspected opium (gross weight: 2.192 kg).

The suspected smuggler, however, managed to evade arrest before the raid.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, officials said.

The recovered packets were wrapped with adhesive tape and had improvised metal rings attached, suggesting that they were airdropped using drones from across the border.

This well-coordinated operation is part of the ongoing crackdown against narco-smuggling in Punjab. The seizure underscores the relentless efforts of BSF personnel, who remain steadfast in their commitment to securing the borders and curbing cross-border smuggling activities.

Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

