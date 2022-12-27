Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 27 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab University, Chandigarh to improve the performance of sportspersons and better management of sports injuries by the use of scientific methodologies.

The MoU was signed by PV Rama Sastry, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) on the behalf of BSF and Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, Punjab University on behalf of Panjab University, Chandigarh in presence of Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University.

BSF has set up a comprehensive facility in the form of Sport Performance Enhancement Centre (SPEC) at Headquarters Special DG BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh with a vision to ensure scientific nurturing of the inner talent of athletes and honing their games and sports skills.

According to the border guarding organisation, BSF has created a niche at national and international levels in the domain of sports excellence by working on the optimum utilization of human potential.

The BSF official release said Panjab University will provide the necessary academic guidance, assistance and affiliation to the courses being run at SPEC BSF Chandigarh.

Both institutions have committed themselves to set new benchmarks in the area of sports through - sports and its allied field academic programmes, exchange of expertise, sports competitions and coaching using scientific techniques, benefitting both institutions mutually.

The MoU is the first of its kind and will open new avenues for the sports persons of Punjab University and BSF, the statement said. (ANI)

