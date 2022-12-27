Panaji, December 27: Goa will receive its first charter flight from Kyrgyzstan on December 29 and the service will continue for a month, an official said on Tuesday. The coastal state currently handles maximum charter flights from Russia and the UK. Gambia: Dead Body of Black Man Found in Wheel of TUI Airways’ Jet Flown From Banjul to London; Probe Underway.

“This will be the first ever flight to arrive in Goa from Kyrgyzstan, with a plan to operate a weekly flight for the tourist season 2022-23,” said Amar Dhumatker, president, Caper Travel Company, which will be handling these flights.

The first charter flight from Kyrgyzstan by Aero Nomad Airlines with approximately 170 tourists will arrive at Dabolim airport on December 29, it was stated. Charter Plane Carrying 12 Passengers from India Lands at Karachi Airport.

For now, one flight will be operated every eight days for approximately a month. If tourists from the central Asian country like Goa as a destination and give a positive feedback, then the service might continue till the end of March, Dhumatker said.