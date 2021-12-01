Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered multiple packets of heroin weighing around 4 kilograms near the India-Pakistan international border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab on Tuesday.

The BSF, in a press release, said that the troops heard the sound of something thrown across Border fencing. During the search operation, two packets of contraband were suspected to be Heroin.

In another instance, on-duty troops recovered 10 packets of contrabands, which is weighing around 2 kg, near Tapu area. (ANI)

