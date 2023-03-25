Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 6.44 kg of heroin, dropped from a Pakistani drone in Wan village of Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, said, "In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, @TarnTaranPolice in a joint operation with BSF, recovered 6.44 Kg of Heroin."

"Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan," police officials said.

The police have registered the FIR under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

The seizure comes a day after the BSF recovered five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 71 rounds of 9 MM ammunition, and 20 rounds of ammunition with 311 written in it in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.

"On Friday at about 02:28 am, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in the area of Metla in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian territory from Pakistan side, and subsequently fired upon the rogue drone," BSF had said in a statement. (ANI)

