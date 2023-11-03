Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force and Punjab police recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin from a farming field adjacent to Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar on Friday, said officials.

The drone used to smuggle the contraband was also seized.

According to a press release issued by the BSF, the joint operation was launched on Friday evening upon receiving an information regarding the presence of narcotics items.

"During the search operation, at about 05:00 pm one packet of contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross weight - 490 Gm) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape were recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village - Rattan Khurd," said the BSF.

The BSF said that having recovered the contraband item yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by it and Punjab Police. (ANI)

