Abohar (Punjab) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier on Sunday informed that the troops of the second battalion have recovered three packets weighing 2.580 kilograms which are suspected to be heroin and one pistol from Punjab's Abohar.

According to BSF, an intelligence-based search operation was carried out by personnel of the second battalion leading to the recovery of the packets with a pistol, made in Turkey and one magazine.

Informing about the seized drugs and other items, BSF wrote on Twitter, "Intelligence based search operation carried out by alert troops of second Bn BSF resulted in the seizure of three packets (Total Weight Approx-2.580 Kilogram) suspected to be heroin, one Pistol (Made in Turkey) and one Magazine."

"ANEs' smuggling attempts are being foiled by active BSF" it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)